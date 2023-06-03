10 images of the devastation following a 3-train crash in India that killed nearly 300 passengers

This screen grab made from AFPTV video footage taken on June 3, 2023 shows people gathering at the accident site of a three-train collision near Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha.
Nearly 300 people were killed in one of the deadliest train crashes in decades in India on Friday.
A train in Odisha derailed onto an adjacent track, struck by an oncoming train.
The cause of the crash is not immediately clear. Officials said a “high-level inquiry” was needed.
Nearly 300 people were killed and hundreds more were injured in the Balasore district on Friday in one of the deadliest train crashes in India’s recent history. Here are some of the first images of the horrific incident.
After a passenger train in India’s eastern Odisha state derailed and was struck by another oncoming train on an adjacent train track — which also hit a stationary freight train close by, according to BBC News.
Hundreds of emergency personnel arrived on the scene, breaking open doors and smashing train windows in their rescue mission, the Associated Press reported.
“The force with which the trains collided has resulted in several coaches being crushed and mangled,” Atul Karwal, chief of India’s National Disaster Response Force, told local news, per the BBC.
“Some 10 to 15 people fell over me,” a survivor of the crash told an Indian news channel. “I injured my hand and neck. When I got out of the train, I saw limbs scattered all around, a leg here, a hand there. Someone’s face was disfigured.”
“There were loud shrieks and blood all over,” a local shopkeeper who ran to the tracks after hearing the noise told the Hindustan Times, “I saw several bodies trapped under the upturned coaches,” per The Guardian.
Prime Minister of India Narendra Mod visited the sight of the crash, as well as those recovering in the hospital.
