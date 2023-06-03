Take a tour of the $23 million mansion that Derek Jeter and Tom Brady both called home and is now set to be demolished

Realtor.com

A Tampa-area mansion once owned by Derek Jeter called St. Jetersburg will likely soon be torn down.

The 21,796-square-foot home, which was once rented to Tom Brady, was sold in 2021 for $22.5 million.

A 10 Tampa Bay report suggested the purchasers may look to build two or three houses on the lot.

The New York Yankees legend’s former estate was originally built for $7.7 million and sold a decade later for $22.5 million. Realtor.com

Jeter put the 21,796-square-foot home on the market in September 2020, but Tom Brady and his family rented the home while it was for sale. Realtor.com Source: Tampa Bay Times

The house is on 1.2 acres boasting 345 feet of open bay on Davis Islands. Realtor.com

Marble floors and twisting staircases adorn elegant, broad hallways flanked by windows overlooking the property. Realtor.com

They lead to an opulent concourse. Realtor.com

With tall ceilings and expansive views of the water, the living space exudes sophistication and extravagance. Realtor.com

The floor-to-ceiling windows are a nice touch, too. Realtor.com

It’s just one of several lounge areas throughout the sprawling mansion. Realtor.com

The dining room has plenty of seating for guests. Realtor.com

The bright and airy kitchen features two islands and gorgeous finishes. Realtor.com

It’s a chef’s paradise. Realtor.com

There’s even a breakfast nook in front of the windows overlooking the bay. Realtor.com

The sleek clubroom features a full-service bar, pool and game tables, TVs, and views of the bay. Realtor.com

The home office is a luxurious space for getting work done. Realtor.com

The multilevel home theater can go toe-to-toe with the AMCs and Regals of the world. Realtor.com

There’s a fully equipped home gym that was literally built for a professional athlete. Realtor.com

The primary bedroom is fit for royalty. Realtor.com

And there are six more bedrooms where that one came from. Realtor.com

All the bedrooms are spacious and boast views of the water. Realtor.com

Some even have their own balconies. Realtor.com

The primary bathroom is straight out of a spa. Realtor.com

It’s one of 16 bathrooms in the house. Realtor.com

The in-law suite allows guests privacy. Realtor.com

There’s plenty of space for kids to enjoy as well. Realtor.com

The patio lounge area — fitted with an outdoor kitchen — is perfect for entertaining on sunny and rainy days alike. Realtor.com

There’s a daybed for anyone who needs a catnap. Realtor.com

There’s garage space for six cars and a majestic roundabout driveway out front. Realtor.com

Back outside, the pool area is on par with that of any luxury resort. Realtor.com

It may be even more luxurious at dusk. Realtor.com

The dock, which comes with two boat lifts, is perfect for a water-sports enthusiast. Realtor.com

The listing describes the residence as the largest in South Tampa. Realtor.com

With that kind of space, there are plenty of nooks and crannies with secret gems. Realtor.com

The not-so-little slice of paradise was listed for a whopping $29 million in 2020. According to Bob Glase, whose firm, Smith & Associates Real Estate, handled the sale, it was one of the highest asking prices in the area’s history. Realtor.com

The new owners, who landed the property for $22.5 million, have applied to tear it down. There’s speculation that they want to build several houses on the property, similar to how it was before Jeter bought the land. Realtor.com Source: 10 Tampa Bay

But all the bells and whistles didn’t come cheap, and Jeter’s estate certainly has them. Realtor.com “It’s such a shame to have to tear down such a gorgeous, prestigious, you know, wonderful famous place,” one neighbor told Tampa Bay 10.