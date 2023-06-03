Sat. Jun 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Minister of Interior arrives at Sidon Serail

    Jun 3, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, arrived this afternoon at Sidon Serail, on his first visit to the South Governorate, where he was received by the Commander of the Regional Region in the South of the Internal Security Forces, Brigadier General Bilalnbsp;Hajjar and other prominent personalities.

    Al-Mawlawi will hold a meeting with the governors and their mayors, after which he will move on to participate in the opening ceremony of the Maritime Rescue Center in the port of Tyre.

