NNA – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the only weapon system in the world that is capable of providing protection against Russian missiles is the American Patriot, a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system. Ukraine needs 50 of such systems, Zelenskyy told Wall Street Journal in an interview, RIA Novosti reports.

The newspaper did not fully quote what Zelensky said, many of his words were presented on behalf of the journalist. ldquo;Zelensky told me that he doesnrsquo;t have enough firepower to defend his entire country,rdquo; she writes, noting that the interlocutor admits he has to choose where to use the supplied weapons ndash; in the rear or on the front lines.

At the same time, Zelensky stressed that Kyiv would like to get more Western weapons for the counteroffensive, he cannot wait for them ldquo;for months.rdquo; In his opinion, today Ukraine is ready for a counteroffensive.

