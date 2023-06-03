Sat. Jun 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready for counterattack

    By

    Jun 3, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the only weapon system in the world that is capable of providing protection against Russian missiles is the American Patriot, a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system. Ukraine needs 50 of such systems, Zelenskyy told Wall Street Journal in an interview, RIA Novosti reports.

    The newspaper did not fully quote what Zelensky said, many of his words were presented on behalf of the journalist. ldquo;Zelensky told me that he doesnrsquo;t have enough firepower to defend his entire country,rdquo; she writes, noting that the interlocutor admits he has to choose where to use the supplied weapons ndash; in the rear or on the front lines.

    At the same time, Zelensky stressed that Kyiv would like to get more Western weapons for the counteroffensive, he cannot wait for them ldquo;for months.rdquo; In his opinion, today Ukraine is ready for a counteroffensive.
    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    RHOBH’s Kyle Richards, 54, looks stylish as she steps into Bel Air with a $24,000 Hermes bag

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    Life on Mars… but only for four years: Red Planet ‘too dangerous’ for humans to survive on

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    China is drilling a hole over 33,000-feet-deep to explore the Earth’s crust

    Jun 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    RHOBH’s Kyle Richards, 54, looks stylish as she steps into Bel Air with a $24,000 Hermes bag

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    Life on Mars… but only for four years: Red Planet ‘too dangerous’ for humans to survive on

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    China is drilling a hole over 33,000-feet-deep to explore the Earth’s crust

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    Photos show what it’s like to be a clam digger in Spain, a profession that’s passed down generations and takes about 3 hours a day, 15 days a month

    Jun 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy