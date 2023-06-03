MoFA decides to urgently dispatch an investigation committee to France to investigate Ambassador Adwan and hear testimony from embassy staff

NNA -nbsp;In response to what the Lebanese and French media are circulating about the judicial prosecutions in Paris against the Lebanese ambassador, Rami Adwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed in a statement its ldquo;firm keenness to deal responsibly with the issue at hand in a way that preserves the status and reputation of the state and its accredited diplomatic representation in the world, including in the French Republic.quot;

Accordingly, the Ministry decided to ldquo;send an investigation committee quickly headed by the Secretary-General of the Ministry and the membership of the Director of Inspection to the embassy in Paris to investigate the concerned ambassador and listen to the statements of the embassy staff, including diplomats and administrators, and to meet with the necessary French official authorities to clarify what was circulated about them in the media and the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs was notnbsp;duly notified through diplomatic channels to act accordingly and legally in order to preserve public interest.quot;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;