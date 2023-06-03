Sat. Jun 3rd, 2023

    Texas Father Found Ten Days After Disappearance Sparked Nationwide Search

    Police have found a missing Texas father ten days after he seemed to vanish into thin air, kicking off a desperate search that attracted followers across the country.

    At the crack of dawn on May 24, 31-year-old Colby Richards, a father of two young children, disappeared after walking out of his home near Houston, leaving behind his phone and wallet. His disappearance sparked a frantic search by local authorities and volunteers that attracted thousands of followers.

    On Thursday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department announced they had found Richards alive in The Woodlands, walking near an intersection surrounded by golf courses, shopping centers and sprawling residential developments. He had wandered fewer than three miles from his house.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

