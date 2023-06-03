Secret Service agents didn’t see an intruder get into a Biden official’s home because they were distracted on their cellphones

Secret Service agents were reportedly distracted on their cellphones when an intruder got inside a Biden official’s home.

Anadolu Agency / Contributor / Getty Images

Secret Service agents missed an intruder at a Biden official’s home because they were on their phones.

In April, an apparently intoxicated man got inside security adviser Jake Sullivan’s home.

The agents were on their personal cellphones and didn’t realize the intruder got in until he had already left, CNN reported.

Secret Service agents missed an intruder who got into a Biden official’s home in April because they were distracted by their personal cellphones, CNN reported.

In the April incident, an apparently intoxicated man made it inside national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s home in the early morning hours.

Sullivan confronted the man inside his house and told him to leave, the Washington Post first reported. The Secret Service agents guarding Sullivan’s house didn’t even realize someone had gotten inside until Sullivan had the confused man leave and then went outside to tell the agents what happened, according to the Post.

Sullivan and his family weren’t hurt.

Sources briefed on the incident told CNN that an internal investigation found the agents on his protective detail were on their cellphones at the time.

CNN reported the agents will likely be disciplined and may lose their federal security clearances.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider