    Person claiming Biden was involved in $5m criminal bribery scheme is a ‘highly credible’ FBI source

    A whistleblower claiming Biden was involved in a $5million criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national while he was vice president is a ‘highly credible’ FBI source – which the agency has been using since the Obama administration

    FBI review of confidential source alleging Biden involved in criminal bribery scheme found them ‘highly credible’
    The insider claimed that Biden orchestrated a $5 million plot to receive cash in exchange for political influence
    Several senior officials were alerted to the source’s claims by a whistleblower to shed light on the bomb allegations

