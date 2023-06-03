Blinken outlines conditions for ‘true’ peace in Ukraine

NNA – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arguednbsp;that a ceasefire in Ukraine that might benefit Russia would not create a lasting peace.nbsp;

In anbsp;speechnbsp;at Helsinki City Hall in Finland on Friday, Blinken reiterated Washingtonrsquo;s support for Kiev and outlined his vision of what would bring an end to the fighting between Russia and Ukraine.nbsp;

ldquo;Now, over the coming weeks and months, some countries will call for a ceasefire. And on the surface, that sounds sensible ndash; attractive, even. After all, who doesnrsquo;t want warring parties to lay down their arms? Who doesnrsquo;t want the killing to stop?rdquo;Blinken said.

He added thatnbsp;ldquo;a ceasefire that simply freezes current lines in placerdquo;nbsp;would allow Russia tonbsp;ldquo;consolidaterdquo;nbsp;control over territory andnbsp;ldquo;re-attack,rdquo;nbsp;arguingnbsp;ldquo;that is not a just and lasting peace. Itrsquo;s a Potemkin peace.rdquo;Blinken was referring to the type of window-dressing reportedly practiced by Russian statesman Grigory Potemkinnbsp;while seeking tonbsp;impress Catherine the Great.nbsp;

ldquo;It would reward the aggressor and punish the victim,rdquo;nbsp;Blinken said. Instead, the diplomat argued that a potential deal must ensure Ukrainersquo;snbsp;ldquo;sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independencerdquo;nbsp;and that it would require Kievrsquo;snbsp;ldquo;full participation and assent.rdquo;nbsp;He also insisted that Russia must paynbsp;ldquo;its sharerdquo;nbsp;in Ukrainersquo;s post-conflict recovery.

If and when Russia is ready to work for true peace, the United States will respond in concert with Ukraine and other allies and partners around the world,rdquo;nbsp;Blinken stated.

Western officials have said in the past that Kiev should only make peace on its own terms. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky revealed anbsp;ldquo;peace formulardquo;nbsp;last year, calling for Russia to surrender its four newly incorporated regions, as well as Crimea. Moscow has repeatedly rejected these terms as unacceptable.nbsp;

Moscow, in turn, has insisted that peace can only be achieved if Ukraine becomes a neutral state by dropping its bid to join NATO and recognizes Russiarsquo;s territorial acquisitions. — RT

