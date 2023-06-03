Sat. Jun 3rd, 2023

    Andrew Tate Rages at BBC While Women’s Groups Rage at Him Over BBC Interview

    Andrew Tate Rages at BBC While Women's Groups Rage at Him Over BBC Interview

    MIHAI BARBU

    Blowback over accused sex criminal Andrew Tate’s interview with the BBC earlier this week continued, as the kickboxer-turned-influencer stomped his feet on social media over what he described as a “sucker punch” from the network, and advocates raged at his claim during the sitdown that one of his alleged victims is “imaginary.”

    The self-styled “king of toxic masculinity,” arrested in Romania last year on charges of rape and human trafficking, threw a Twitter tantrum on Saturday—insisting the BBC had promised him softball treatment, then thrown him a curve ball.

    “They then sat down, threw all of this away and attacked me instantly, an ambush,” the internet celebrity wailed in an extended tweet, entering his third day of online whining. “A hit job attempt. They attempted to sucker punch me. They failed.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

