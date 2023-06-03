It turns out Zuck was NOT knocked out in a jiu-jitsu match. Those were ‘effortful grunts’ not snores, OK?

Mark Zuckerberg training MMA.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is really into MMA-style fighting these days.It’s gotten him totally shredded. And he’s even won some matches.A new report says he got knocked out once. He denies this!

On Friday morning, word came from the New York Times that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was recently knocked out in a jiu-jitsu match.

But hang on!

Shredded Zuck and his coach say he was not, in fact, snoring after a choke hold left him passed out. No! Those were effortful grunts!

Here’s a clarifying tweet from the Times reporter, Joe Bernstein.

UPDATE: After publishing our story, I heard from both Mark Zuckerberg and his Brazilian jujitsu coach. They both insisted that Mr. Zuckerberg had *not* lost consciousness, and the coach said that the referee had mistaken his effortful grunting for snores: https://t.co/xicWVdSfke — Joe Bernstein (@Bernstein) June 3, 2023

Zuck is shredded now, and one sport he’s particularly into is Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Here’s what it looks like when that pursuit is going well for him.

Mark Zuckerberg went on to win gold and silver medals at his first public jiu-jitsu competition after a losing match was recast as a draw. pic.twitter.com/xeKzED1pv2 — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) May 8, 2023

Personally, the Zuck hobby I’m more likely to adopt is the one where he rides a futuristic flying surfboard with sensible amounts of sunscreen slathered all over his face.

But you do you, Meta boss!

