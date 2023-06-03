Meta Disputes that Mark Zuckerberg Got Knocked Out During Jiu-Jitsu Match

Charles Platiau/Reuters

Last month, a referee halted a Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition after he decided one of the opponents—Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg—had gone unconscious.

Now Zuckerberg, his coach, and his nearly $700 billion company are stepping in to dispute that referee’s call.

The episode, which took place last month during a match in California, appears in a recent New York Times article examining Zuckerberg’s intense new workout regimen and his foray into martial arts. The referee who officiated the match said he intervened after Zuckerberg started to snore, a sign that he was out cold.

