Sat. Jun 3rd, 2023

    News

    Meta Disputes that Mark Zuckerberg Got Knocked Out During Jiu-Jitsu Match

    By

    Jun 3, 2023 , , , , ,
    Meta Disputes that Mark Zuckerberg Got Knocked Out During Jiu-Jitsu Match

    Charles Platiau/Reuters

    Last month, a referee halted a Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition after he decided one of the opponents—Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg—had gone unconscious.

    Now Zuckerberg, his coach, and his nearly $700 billion company are stepping in to dispute that referee’s call.

    The episode, which took place last month during a match in California, appears in a recent New York Times article examining Zuckerberg’s intense new workout regimen and his foray into martial arts. The referee who officiated the match said he intervened after Zuckerberg started to snore, a sign that he was out cold.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Choir stopped from singing National Anthem after it was deemed a ‘demonstration’ by Capitol Police

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    KATIE HIND reveals the damning dossier that sheds light on the details of the scandal hit This Morning

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    That Atlantic magazine story about the CNN CEO has to be scaring the bejeezus out of Elon Musk right now

    Jun 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Choir stopped from singing National Anthem after it was deemed a ‘demonstration’ by Capitol Police

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    KATIE HIND reveals the damning dossier that sheds light on the details of the scandal hit This Morning

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    That Atlantic magazine story about the CNN CEO has to be scaring the bejeezus out of Elon Musk right now

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    ‘The Flash’ reportedly has a ‘secret ending’ that Warner Bros. is trying to keep from leaking before it hits theaters

    Jun 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy