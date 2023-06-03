Threats Force School in Gender Flap to Suspend Graduation

EDDIE KEOGH

An Idaho school district has postponed its graduation ceremony indefinitely over what it says are fears of “outside groups and agitators”—days after the school penalized a senior for denying the existence of non-binary people during a recent assembly.

The Spokesman-Review reported that local law enforcement had received word that potentially dangerous demonstrators were en route from outside the Kellogg school district to support the student, whom the school barred from walking on graduation day following his remarks. The authorities also reported the school had received menacing phone calls warning of upcoming attacks.

“We did receive word that a large number of protesters were coming from out of county to organize with our local cause; however, the group is known for violence during protests which is concerning,” Shoshone County Sheriff Holly Lindsey wrote on Facebook. “In the last few days, KHS also received several phone calls threatening violence. Due to the threat of violence, the Kellogg School District made the decision to cancel tomorrow’s graduation.”

