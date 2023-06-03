Lionel Messi booed by fans on his final appearance for French champions PSG at Parc des Princes

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Lionel Messi is booed by his own fans in his final appearance for PSG at the Parc des Princes after the French champions confirmed the legendary forward was leaving after two seasons

The crowd laughed when Messi’s name was announced in the starting XI

The club had earlier confirmed that the 35-year-old would leave at the end of the season

The striker went out with his three sons at the Parc des Princes on Saturday evening

