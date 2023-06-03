Trans Person Who Confronted Ohio Priest During Homily Speaks Out

Google Maps

Avery Arden, who is transgender, was not going to return to their childhood church in Ohio just to hold their tongue as the pastor preached that the Catholic church was “under attack” in reference to a pro-LGBTQ+ nonprofit.

“Look at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Look what’s happening. Defaming the name of Jesus Christ. Defaming the name of every Christian here on Earth,” Rev. Timothy Gareau of St. Raphael professed in a sermon last week. “It just burns a hole in my heart, angers me and embitters me. And it should you.”

While the priest said he didn’t “want to give these people a name,” Arden knew he was referring to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and in an interview with Cleveland, said dodging the group’s name “felt like a dog whistle.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.