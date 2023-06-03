Sat. Jun 3rd, 2023

    News

    Victims Plead With JPMorgan to Own Up to Epstein’s Abuse

    By

    Jun 3, 2023 , , , ,
    Victims Plead With JPMorgan to Own Up to Epstein’s Abuse

    JPMORGAN/DIMON/REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

    When JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon was questioned under oath last week over the bank’s lengthy relationship with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, he was asked whether he had received letters from any survivors of Epstein’s abuse.

    A transcript of Dimon’s deposition—taken as part of two lawsuits accusing JPMorgan of facilitating Epstein’s sex ring—reveals the executive testified that he didn’t recall getting one particular victim’s mail but that he had “enormous sympathy” for her.

    That victim, The Daily Beast has learned, was Haley Robson, who was a Florida high-schooler in 2004 when Epstein exploited her and made her one of his recruiters.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Choir stopped from singing National Anthem after it was deemed a ‘demonstration’ by Capitol Police

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    KATIE HIND reveals the damning dossier that sheds light on the details of the scandal hit This Morning

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    That Atlantic magazine story about the CNN CEO has to be scaring the bejeezus out of Elon Musk right now

    Jun 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Choir stopped from singing National Anthem after it was deemed a ‘demonstration’ by Capitol Police

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    KATIE HIND reveals the damning dossier that sheds light on the details of the scandal hit This Morning

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    That Atlantic magazine story about the CNN CEO has to be scaring the bejeezus out of Elon Musk right now

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    ‘The Flash’ reportedly has a ‘secret ending’ that Warner Bros. is trying to keep from leaking before it hits theaters

    Jun 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy