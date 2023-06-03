Victims Plead With JPMorgan to Own Up to Epstein’s Abuse

JPMORGAN/DIMON/REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

When JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon was questioned under oath last week over the bank’s lengthy relationship with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, he was asked whether he had received letters from any survivors of Epstein’s abuse.

A transcript of Dimon’s deposition—taken as part of two lawsuits accusing JPMorgan of facilitating Epstein’s sex ring—reveals the executive testified that he didn’t recall getting one particular victim’s mail but that he had “enormous sympathy” for her.

That victim, The Daily Beast has learned, was Haley Robson, who was a Florida high-schooler in 2004 when Epstein exploited her and made her one of his recruiters.

