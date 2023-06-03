‘The Flash’ reportedly has a ‘secret ending’ that Warner Bros. is trying to keep from leaking before it hits theaters

Ezra Miller in “The Flash.”

Warner Bros.

“The Flash” reportedly has a “secret ending” that studio Warner Bros. is trying to keep under wraps.

The movie is set to hit theaters on June 16.

It has garnered positive reviews from critics so far despite controversies around star Ezra Miller.

Warner Bros. is trying to “keep the ‘secret ending'” of “The Flash” “under wraps” ahead of its June 16 release, Variety’s Tatiana Siegel reported Saturday.

The film screened at CinemaCon in April, and critics’ initial reactions were largely positive, despite a number of troubling claims involving star Ezra Miller. Miller reprises their role as The Flash, who in the movie travels back in time to stop his mother’s murder, changing the present day in the process.

Insider’s Jason Guerrasio called the movie “impressive” after the April showing, adding that it was filled with surprises and emotion.

But Guerrasio — and other critics — didn’t see the final film. The version they saw at CinemaCon ended abruptly, “with a chunk of the final scene missing,” Siegel reported, adding that the ending has apparently changed multiple times since.

Now the ending has been settled, but the studio is still trying to keep its contents from leaking to the general public. In showings on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank this week, Siegel reported, the final scene was intact but “key elements” were blurred out.

The director of the movie, Andy Muschietti, has indicated he wouldn’t recast Miller in a potential sequel amid controversies for the actor that include charges of burglary, and disorderly conduct. Siegel reported that a script for a sequel has already been written.

Still, Muschietti said, he admires Miller’s acting chops.

“I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did,” he said in a podcast interview.

Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider