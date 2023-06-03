Sat. Jun 3rd, 2023

    News

    Choir stopped from singing National Anthem after it was deemed a ‘demonstration’ by Capitol Police

    By

    Jun 3, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    Choir stopped from singing National Anthem after it was deemed a ‘demonstration’ by Capitol Police

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Children’s choir barred from singing national anthem INSIDE the Capitol after an officer deemed it a ‘protest’ – even though the president’s office had approved it

    The Rushingbrook Children’s Choir was singing inside the United States Capitol on May 26 when a Capitol Police officer ordered a member of Congress to stop the show.
    Rasbach said the officer called the performance “show-off” and that some were offended by the performance.
    Performances are “not permitted at the United States Capitol without proper approval,” and the interference was “due to miscommunication,” a PD spokesperson said.

    By Alyssa Guzman for Dailymail.Com

    Choir stopped from singing National Anthem after it was deemed a ‘demonstration’ by Capitol Police

    By

    Related Post

    News

    KATIE HIND reveals the damning dossier that sheds light on the details of the scandal hit This Morning

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    That Atlantic magazine story about the CNN CEO has to be scaring the bejeezus out of Elon Musk right now

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    ‘The Flash’ reportedly has a ‘secret ending’ that Warner Bros. is trying to keep from leaking before it hits theaters

    Jun 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Choir stopped from singing National Anthem after it was deemed a ‘demonstration’ by Capitol Police

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    KATIE HIND reveals the damning dossier that sheds light on the details of the scandal hit This Morning

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    That Atlantic magazine story about the CNN CEO has to be scaring the bejeezus out of Elon Musk right now

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    ‘The Flash’ reportedly has a ‘secret ending’ that Warner Bros. is trying to keep from leaking before it hits theaters

    Jun 3, 2023