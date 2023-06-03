WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Children’s choir barred from singing national anthem INSIDE the Capitol after an officer deemed it a ‘protest’ – even though the president’s office had approved it
The Rushingbrook Children’s Choir was singing inside the United States Capitol on May 26 when a Capitol Police officer ordered a member of Congress to stop the show.
Rasbach said the officer called the performance “show-off” and that some were offended by the performance.
Performances are “not permitted at the United States Capitol without proper approval,” and the interference was “due to miscommunication,” a PD spokesperson said.
Choir stopped from singing National Anthem after it was deemed a ‘demonstration’ by Capitol Police