WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Children’s choir barred from singing national anthem INSIDE the Capitol after an officer deemed it a ‘protest’ – even though the president’s office had approved it

The Rushingbrook Children’s Choir was singing inside the United States Capitol on May 26 when a Capitol Police officer ordered a member of Congress to stop the show.

Rasbach said the officer called the performance “show-off” and that some were offended by the performance.

Performances are “not permitted at the United States Capitol without proper approval,” and the interference was “due to miscommunication,” a PD spokesperson said.

Choir stopped from singing National Anthem after it was deemed a ‘demonstration’ by Capitol Police