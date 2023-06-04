DNA Test Proves Ex-Wrestler Not Lauren Boebert’s Father

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

For years, Rep. Lauren Boebert’s mother has maintained that a retired professional wrestler named Stan Lane, whom she had a fling with in the 1980s, was the congresswoman’s biological father.

A court-ordered paternity test completed decades ago showed that, in fact, Lane was not the dad. But some doubts on the Boebert side of things persisted because the lab worker who took Lane’s blood sample was later convicted of taking a bribe to switch vials in another case.

Because of those questions, last month, the Colorado Republican and Lane agreed to take another round of tests and put the matter to rest once and for all.

