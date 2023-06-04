Tim Scott to Appear on ‘The View’ to ‘Look Those Ladies in the Eyes’

Dave Kaup/Reuters

Republican presidential hopeful Tim Scott is gearing up for an appearance on “The View” next week, promising to settle the week-long feud between himself and the daytime TV staple.

Scott’s feud with the show began shortly after he announced his campaign, when host Joy Behar claimed Scott, the most high-profile Black Republican seeking the party’s nomination, doesn’t understand racism. Now, the South Carolina senator will have the chance to push back on that argument in person during his scheduled appearance on Monday, June 5.

The only problem: Behar won’t be there. She gets Mondays off.

