Sun. Jun 4th, 2023

    News

    Tim Scott to Appear on ‘The View’ to ‘Look Those Ladies in the Eyes’

    By

    Jun 4, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Tim Scott to Appear on ‘The View’ to ‘Look Those Ladies in the Eyes’

    Dave Kaup/Reuters

    Republican presidential hopeful Tim Scott is gearing up for an appearance on “The View” next week, promising to settle the week-long feud between himself and the daytime TV staple.

    Scott’s feud with the show began shortly after he announced his campaign, when host Joy Behar claimed Scott, the most high-profile Black Republican seeking the party’s nomination, doesn’t understand racism. Now, the South Carolina senator will have the chance to push back on that argument in person during his scheduled appearance on Monday, June 5.

    The only problem: Behar won’t be there. She gets Mondays off.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    During a call with his French counterpart, the Tunisian president explains his opposition to the terms of the IMF

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    One Russian was killed for every 48cm of land captured by Vladimir Putin’s forces at Bakhmut

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    A giant seaweed mass heading for Florida’s beaches is full of potentially dangerous bacteria that threatens a ‘pathogen storm,’ a study found

    Jun 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    During a call with his French counterpart, the Tunisian president explains his opposition to the terms of the IMF

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    One Russian was killed for every 48cm of land captured by Vladimir Putin’s forces at Bakhmut

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    A giant seaweed mass heading for Florida’s beaches is full of potentially dangerous bacteria that threatens a ‘pathogen storm,’ a study found

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Tim Scott to Appear on ‘The View’ to ‘Look Those Ladies in the Eyes’

    Jun 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy