Sun. Jun 4th, 2023

    News

    One Russian was killed for every 48cm of land captured by Vladimir Putin’s forces at Bakhmut

    By

    Jun 4, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    One Russian was killed for every 48cm of land captured by Vladimir Putin’s forces at Bakhmut

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    One Russian was killed for every 48cm of land captured by Vladimir Putin’s forces during the siege of Bakhmut

    Russia claimed last month it had taken control of a besieged city in eastern Ukraine
    However, Ukrainian army leaders said they still controlled parts of the city
    Defense Ministry officials made an estimate after numerous reports of heavy Russian casualties

    By Abul Taher and Sean Rayment for the Sunday Mail

    One Russian was killed for every 48cm of land captured by Vladimir Putin’s forces at Bakhmut

    By

    Related Post

    News

    During a call with his French counterpart, the Tunisian president explains his opposition to the terms of the IMF

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    A giant seaweed mass heading for Florida’s beaches is full of potentially dangerous bacteria that threatens a ‘pathogen storm,’ a study found

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Tim Scott to Appear on ‘The View’ to ‘Look Those Ladies in the Eyes’

    Jun 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    During a call with his French counterpart, the Tunisian president explains his opposition to the terms of the IMF

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    One Russian was killed for every 48cm of land captured by Vladimir Putin’s forces at Bakhmut

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    A giant seaweed mass heading for Florida’s beaches is full of potentially dangerous bacteria that threatens a ‘pathogen storm,’ a study found

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Tim Scott to Appear on ‘The View’ to ‘Look Those Ladies in the Eyes’

    Jun 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy