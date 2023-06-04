One Russian was killed for every 48cm of land captured by Vladimir Putin’s forces at Bakhmut

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

One Russian was killed for every 48cm of land captured by Vladimir Putin’s forces during the siege of Bakhmut

Russia claimed last month it had taken control of a besieged city in eastern Ukraine

However, Ukrainian army leaders said they still controlled parts of the city

Defense Ministry officials made an estimate after numerous reports of heavy Russian casualties

