Sun. Jun 4th, 2023

    News

    Ukraine hosted a drone-building competition to see what new tech could make a difference in the war against Russia

    By

    Jun 4, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Ukraine hosted a drone-building competition to see what new tech could make a difference in the war against Russia

    Ukrainian serviceman carries a reconnaissance unmanned aerial device near a frontline, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region.

    Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

    Ukraine hosted a drone-building competition to find new tech to use against Russia, CNN reported.
    The competition took place outside Kyiv and featured unmanned-drone makers from across the globe.
    Drones had to go through ground target practice, chases, and in-air combat, CNN reported.

    Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation hosted a drone-building competition to help find new technology to help fight its war against Russia, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov told CNN.

    The event took place outside Kyiv and featured unmanned-drone makers from Ukraine and across the globe.

    Drone makers were told to show off their drones in ground target practice, chases, and dogfights, also known as in-air combat, CNN reported.

    “Every few weeks, we conduct various studies, see what is happening in this direction, look for new drone developers, study the results,” Fedorov told CNN. “It is very important for us to find companies that can scale, to look at new usage formats, because this is a technological war.”

    The event and studies are part of a Ukrainian campaign called “Army of Drones” to help increase the supply of drones to the military, CNN reported.

    The campaign, which is part of an online crowdfunding initiative called UNITED24, has received hundreds of millions of dollars and expanded Ukraine’s arsenal of drones by the thousands, Insider reporter Jake Epstein previously reported.

    Drones have been a major part of the war on both sides since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

    Fedorov told CNN that first-person-view drones have been a “game-changer” for Ukraine and that the country is also developing some longer-range drones.

    “We are increasing the production of long-range drones,” he said. “I cannot comment on the details of the missions here. But in this direction, a certain revolution is also taking place regarding production scaling.”

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sony chief downplays threat to consoles from cloud gaming

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Kanye West and Ice Cube prove their feud is OVER with a hug

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    That Devastating ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Twist Isn’t *Really* the Ending

    Jun 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sony chief downplays threat to consoles from cloud gaming

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Kanye West and Ice Cube prove their feud is OVER with a hug

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    That Devastating ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Twist Isn’t *Really* the Ending

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Neil Diamond ‘heartbroken’ as iconic New York City restaurant is set to close after 43 years

    Jun 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy