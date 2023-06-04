Neil Diamond ‘heartbroken’ as iconic New York City restaurant is set to close after 43 years

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Neil Diamond heartbroken as iconic New York restaurant Rosie O’ Grady’s set to close after 43 years

The iconic restaurant located at Seventh Avenue and West 52nd Street will officially close on July 1.

The saloon, known for its welcoming atmosphere and tasty steaks and seafood, has been a New York City staple for more than four decades.

Owner Mike Carty says the business has been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic and sky-high annual rent of $3 million a year

