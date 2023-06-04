Sun. Jun 4th, 2023

    That Devastating ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Twist Isn’t *Really* the Ending

    A helpful reminder for Spider-Man fans flocking to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Just remember, this one’s only the first of two “parts.” As Polygon notes, the film’s working title was Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse—Part 1. If you want to know how the story really ends, you’ll have to wait until next spring.

    Did we not get enough of this stretched-out nonsense from Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, Twilight, It, and, most recently, Dune? Is anyone really still yearning for one story stretched out over two shaky movies? As I type this, I’m struggling to imagine the kind of person who re-watches The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 by itself, on purpose. (And that title? An ungodly mouthful!)

    Thankfully, Across the Spider-Verse delivers enough meat to satisfy hungry Spider-Fans—even if it does end on a frustrating cliffhanger.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

