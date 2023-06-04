Why Steve Bannon May Still Go Down for a Pardoned Crime

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

When President Donald Trump pardoned Steve Bannon in the closing hours of his presidency, it seemed like the right-wing media personality—and once chief strategist for Trump—had successfully evaded any repercussions for his involvement in a scheme that sent some of his partners to prison.

Double jeopardy laws, of course, prevent someone from being prosecuted twice for the same crime.

But there’s a curious reason why Bannon can’t raise the double jeopardy defense before his upcoming state court trial and make the case disappear: New Yorkers saw this coming.

