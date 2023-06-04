She Met Him on Match.Com–Then Allegedly Tried to Hire a Hitman to Have His Wife Killed

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Facebook

An environmental compliance specialist pining for a hiking buddy she met on Match.com allegedly tried to have his new wife snuffed out by a hitman she attempted to hire online.

“I hope you fall off a cliff and die,” Melody Sasser blurted out when retired Department of Energy emergency manager and Air Force vet David Wallace told her last fall that he was engaged to another woman.

Sasser, 47, allegedly stalked Wallace’s wife using a fitness app, sending updates on her precise location, along with the dates and times of her movements, to a bogus murder-for-hire service she found on the dark web.

Read more at The Daily Beast.