Former WWE star Stan Lane takes DNA test to prove he’s not Rep. Lauren Boebert’s father

Sun. Jun 4th, 2023

    News

    By

    You’re NOT the father: Former WWE star takes DNA test to prove he’s not rep Lauren Boebert’s father after his mother said for years he was

    Lauren Boebert’s mother Shawn Roberts Bentz has long insisted retired wrestler Stan Lane is her daughter’s father after a short fling in the 1980s.
    Lane, 69, took a court-ordered paternity test in 1990 which showed he was not Boebert’s father, but doubts about the legitimacy have been raised.
    He finally agreed to take a second test in May and the results proved he was not his father

    By Kamal Sultan for Dailymail.Com

