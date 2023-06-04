Former WWE star Stan Lane takes DNA test to prove he’s not Rep. Lauren Boebert’s father

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

You’re NOT the father: Former WWE star takes DNA test to prove he’s not rep Lauren Boebert’s father after his mother said for years he was

Lauren Boebert’s mother Shawn Roberts Bentz has long insisted retired wrestler Stan Lane is her daughter’s father after a short fling in the 1980s.

Lane, 69, took a court-ordered paternity test in 1990 which showed he was not Boebert’s father, but doubts about the legitimacy have been raised.

He finally agreed to take a second test in May and the results proved he was not his father

