The Cost of Being Trans in Florida Just Went Up Dramatically

With the new anti-transgender bathroom bill signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, parents of transgender high schoolers and college-age kids in Florida have been hit hard and now face excruciating and potentially costly choices.

If they send their transgender child to an in-state university, that student, over the age of 18, could face the possibility of arrest every time they use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender.

Republican politicians don’t seem to have taken the time to get to know these families. When they talk about trans issues, they never talk about real families with real children. They don’t truly acknowledge that transgender people exist. Instead, they seem to think that they are protecting women from full-grown men wearing dresses trying to get into women’s bathrooms, and that this is happening at such an alarming rate, we suddenly need laws against it.

