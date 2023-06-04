Aaron Judge crashes into Dodger Stadium’s bullpen door before hitting homer in Yankees’ 6-3 win

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The sacrifice of a captain! Aaron Judge crashes into the bullpen gate at Dodger Stadium for a brilliant sprint catch before hitting a home run in the Yankees’ 6-3 win over LA

The judge clung to the ball and remained upright while stepping into the bullpen

The AL MVP hit his 19th homer of the season in the sixth with a 113 mph line drive

