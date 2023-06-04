Sun. Jun 4th, 2023

    Civil Defense General Directorate inaugurates its Marine Rescue Center in Tyre, in presence of Interior, Finance Public Works Ministers

    NNA – The General Directorate of Civil Defense organized a celebration on the occasion of the inauguration of the Maritime Rescue Center in Tyre, under the patronagenbsp;of Caretakernbsp;Ministers of Interior and Municipalities,nbsp;Judge Bassam Mawlawi,nbsp;Finance,nbsp;Youssef Khalil, Public Works, Ali Hamieh.

    The event was also attended by heads of Tyre#39;snbsp;district municipalities,nbsp;nbsp;United Nations mission head, UNIFIL Commander and representatives of security and military bodies, politicalnbsp;parties, associations, as well as spiritual, economic and social figures, and civil defense employees and volunteers.

    In his word on the occasion, Minister Mawlawinbsp;congratulated the city of Tyre and Lebanon on the inauguration of the Maritime Rescue Center,nbsp; with its commendablenbsp;civil defense personnel led by the Director General who contributes to the civil defense departmentnbsp;with all conscience,nbsp;heart and effort.

    quot;The state has been very late in giving the civil defensenbsp;volunteers their rights, so they waited a long time, for nearly nine years since the law was issued in 2014, and for more than 20 years since the beginning of their work in the civil defense…Herenbsp;I present to them today the goodnbsp;tidings of announcing the results of the limited competitionnbsp;to confirm the volunteers, issued moments ago…quot;

    He added, addressing the volunteers, ldquo;Your rights arenbsp;significant to us, and the least we should do is give you your rights.rdquo;

    Following the Interior Minister#39;s word, members of thenbsp;Tyrenbsp;Naval Center, in conjunction with the Army Air Force, carried out a maneuver to rescue drowned people from the open sea and put out a fire on board a boat, showingnbsp;the skills they had acquired duringnbsp;intensive training.

