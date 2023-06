NNA – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced that at least 54 soldiers of the African Union peacekeeping force were killed in an attack by gunmen on their base in Somalia last week, acording to quot;Agencenbsp;France-Pressequot;.

quot;We have found the bodies of 54 soldiers, one of whom was a commander,quot; Museveni wrote on Twitter.

