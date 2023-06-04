Sun. Jun 4th, 2023

    Ihab Hamadeh: We will always be advocates of dialogue understanding, we will reach the goal of having a president for the republic

    NNA – Member of the quot;Loyalty to the Resistancequot; parliamentary bloc, MP Ihab Hamadeh, called on all parties in Lebanon to demonstratenbsp;understanding and dialogue in the upcoming events, including the election of a president for the Republic of all Lebanon and the Lebanese, as stipulated in the constitution, and not affiliated with one particularnbsp;sect.

    He stressed during a political gatheringnbsp;organized by the Lebanese Brigades in resistance ofnbsp;Israeli occupation in the town of Al-Qaa in the northern Bekaa, that there are many entitlements that the countrynbsp;witnessednbsp;which we managed tonbsp;accomplish, as Lebanese,nbsp;throughnbsp;understanding and convergence.

    Hamadeh assured that his bloc will always be advocates of dialogue and understanding, far-reaching the goal of having a president for the republic.

    He called fornbsp; giving priority to Lebanon and the lives of the Lebanesenbsp;quot;through our unity and concerted efforts so that we can advance the country,quot; emphasizing that no one will be able to take Lebanon to a place against their will.

    quot;When we restore life to Lebanon through regular work and betting on our strength, our ability, the ever-creative Lebanese, and our wealth in land and sea, which we were able to fortify through the trionbsp;of army, people, and resistance, we can invest all of that for the sake of the Lebanese and their decent living.quot;

