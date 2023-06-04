Sun. Jun 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Indian authorities determine cause of trains collision accident

    By

    Jun 4, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Indian authorities announced that they were able to determine the cause of the three-train collision that killed 288 people and those responsible for it, while desperate families search for their missing children since the accident, which is the worst in decades in the country, according to AFP.

    In a location close to the scene of the horrific accident, a high school turned into a temporary morgue, to which the authorities accompany families to identify the bodies of their relatives, with the end of search and rescue operations.

    quot;We have determined the cause of the accident and the persons responsible,quot; Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vishnu told the News Agency of India (PTI) today. However, he considered it quot;inappropriatequot; to give details before the final report of the investigation.

    quot;The change occurred during the electronic entanglement and the accident happenednbsp;because of it,quot; Ashwini said, referring to a complex signaling system designed to prevent trains from colliding by regulating their movement on the tracks.

    quot;Who did it and how it happened will be found after a proper investigation,quot; he added.

    nbsp;

    ==========
    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sarah Abo cuts a chic figure as she leaves the Today show studio in a leather jacket

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    BREAKING NEWS Real Madrid announce Karim Benzema is LEAVING the club

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Today’s Mortgage and Refinance Rates: June 4, 2023 | Rates are Still Relatively High

    Jun 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sarah Abo cuts a chic figure as she leaves the Today show studio in a leather jacket

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    BREAKING NEWS Real Madrid announce Karim Benzema is LEAVING the club

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Today’s Mortgage and Refinance Rates: June 4, 2023 | Rates are Still Relatively High

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Royal Caribbean’s new world’s largest cruise ship is almost finished construction — see what it looks like now compared to what the cruise line is promising

    Jun 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy