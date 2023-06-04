Indian authorities determine cause of trains collision accident

NNA – The Indian authorities announced that they were able to determine the cause of the three-train collision that killed 288 people and those responsible for it, while desperate families search for their missing children since the accident, which is the worst in decades in the country, according to AFP.

In a location close to the scene of the horrific accident, a high school turned into a temporary morgue, to which the authorities accompany families to identify the bodies of their relatives, with the end of search and rescue operations.

quot;We have determined the cause of the accident and the persons responsible,quot; Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vishnu told the News Agency of India (PTI) today. However, he considered it quot;inappropriatequot; to give details before the final report of the investigation.

quot;The change occurred during the electronic entanglement and the accident happenednbsp;because of it,quot; Ashwini said, referring to a complex signaling system designed to prevent trains from colliding by regulating their movement on the tracks.

quot;Who did it and how it happened will be found after a proper investigation,quot; he added.

