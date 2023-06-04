Agriculture Minister to receive his Syrian counterpart tomorrow

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Hajj Hassan, is scheduled to meetnbsp;at 12:15 p.m tomorrow in his ministry office with the Syrian Minister of Agriculture, Muhammad Hassan Qatna, at the head of a delegation from the ministry.

The director general of the Arab Center for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands (ACSAD), Nasseridine al-Obeid, will joinnbsp;the bilateral meeting, during whichnbsp;agricultural relations between the two countries, especially the import, export and transit operations, will be discussed.

