Qabalan: Whoever loses the path to Parliament will find no benefit in the entire world

NNA – Jaafari Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan delivered a speech during a memorial ceremony in the town of Mays al-Jabal today, in which he stressed on the dire need to save the Lebanese entity and coexistence.

quot;The focus of our national demand today revolves around saving the country and the people from the worst disaster affecting themnbsp;and our national formula,quot; Qabalan asserted.

He added: quot;Therefore, we want a president of coexistence, not a president of challenge, because challenge in this country takes us towards ruin, and our interests are the same, Muslims and Christians, and we do not accept breaking anyone, for our national interests are above all considerations.quot;

quot;Nationally, it is necessary to secure a clear settlement, not leaving Lebanon to an international lottery game,quot; Sheikh Qabalan went on.

He added, quot;Some must understand that the international community is a stock exchange of ruin, and the history of the civil war has revealed to us thenbsp;world that dealt with Lebanon as a barricade, lines of contact, sectarian funds, a game of international graveyards, and endless attrition projects.quot;

quot;The political battle today is a battle of sovereignty, homeland, and belonging on the basis of coexistence and national interests, and it is the same as what the resistance has presented and is presenting as a strategic guarantor for Lebanon, and it is the same as what the national duo is doing today…The solution lies within the parliament councilnbsp;as a constitutional institution that guarantees Lebanese sovereignty and national partnership, and whoever loses the way to parliamentnbsp;will find no benefit innbsp;the entienbsp;world.quot;

=========R.Sh.

