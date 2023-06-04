Paul Kanaan: Bkirki takes no action with anyone against another, neither locally nor internationally

NNA – Maronite Patriarch, Cardinalnbsp;Beshara Boutros al-Rahi, received this morning following Sunday Mass in Bkirkinbsp;the head of the quot;Maronites for Lebanonquot; assembly, lawyer Paul Youssef Kanaan, where talks centered on the present situation.

On emerging, Kanaan confirmed that Patriarch al-Rahi#39;s visit to France was fornbsp;the sake of Lebanon, and to draw attention to the imminent dangers in light of the prevailing economic and financial crisis, the displacement crisis, and the need for the international community to take the initiative to help Lebanon get out of its crisesnbsp;and not abandon it.

He added, quot;Our Father, the Patriarch, takes the initiative, through the bishops, archbishops,nbsp;and through his contacts, to achieve the common Lebanese concern based on building bridges of communication to embrace everyone.quot;

Kanaan stressed that quot;Bkirkinbsp;does not move with anyone against another, neither locally nor internationally, and for this reason it has sent out a call for the sake of Lebanon.quot;

In response to a question, Kanaan considered thatnbsp;Christians, with their leaders and deputies, must be aware that the national interest is above all personal interests, for ifnbsp;the entity is lost, everyone loses.nbsp;

quot;Therefore,nbsp;Bkirki doesnbsp;not despair, and moves,nbsp;alerts,nbsp;warns, and corrects where possible, and the leaders must hearnbsp;the patriarchal edifice and act according to its directives,quot; he concluded.

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.