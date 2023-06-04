Man United: Bruno Fernandes blasts team-mates as ‘too SOFT’ in FA Cup final defeat vs Man City

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes calls teammates ‘too SOFT’ in FA Cup final loss to rivals Man City… with midfielder wondering why they weren’t ‘closer’ by Ilkay Gundogan for his winning goal

Bruno Fernandes, 28, has accused his Man United team-mates of being ‘too soft’

United lost the FA Cup final 2-1 to rivals Man City on Saturday at Wembley

The Red Devils captain questioned their marking for Ilkay Gundogan winner

