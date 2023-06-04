Fadlallah from Oslo: Mosques in the West have a great role in building civilized, human life

NNA – Religious Scholar Ali Fadlallahnbsp;participated in the mass celebration that was held in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the inauguration of the Tawheed Mosque there.

The celebration was attended by a large number of scholars and cultural and intellectual figures who came from various European countries, alongside a large number of Arab and Islamic community members residing aboard.

In his delivered speech, Fadlallah referred to the importance of mosques in Western countries and the great role they play, considering that quot;Al-Tawheed Mosque in Oslo has played an effective role over the past ten years in building bridges of communication, openness, and dialogue, and is working to spread awareness and kindness among people.quot;

He congratulated the custodians of the Tawheed Mosque for their successes at all levels, underliningnbsp;quot;the importance of abiding by the laws of the Western countries in which Muslims live, maintainingnbsp;their security and stability, and contributing to building theirnbsp;societies in a way that enriches life and builds people while preserving their privacy.quot;

At the end of the ceremony, Fadlallah honored Mr.nbsp;Shamshad Al-Radwinbsp;and Sheikh Mahmoud Jalloul and presented them with memorial shields in appreciation of their cultural and social efforts in Norway.

