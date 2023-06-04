Sun. Jun 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Fadlallah from Oslo: Mosques in the West have a great role in building civilized, human life

    By

    Jun 4, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Religious Scholar Ali Fadlallahnbsp;participated in the mass celebration that was held in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the inauguration of the Tawheed Mosque there.

    The celebration was attended by a large number of scholars and cultural and intellectual figures who came from various European countries, alongside a large number of Arab and Islamic community members residing aboard.

    In his delivered speech, Fadlallah referred to the importance of mosques in Western countries and the great role they play, considering that quot;Al-Tawheed Mosque in Oslo has played an effective role over the past ten years in building bridges of communication, openness, and dialogue, and is working to spread awareness and kindness among people.quot;

    He congratulated the custodians of the Tawheed Mosque for their successes at all levels, underliningnbsp;quot;the importance of abiding by the laws of the Western countries in which Muslims live, maintainingnbsp;their security and stability, and contributing to building theirnbsp;societies in a way that enriches life and builds people while preserving their privacy.quot;

    At the end of the ceremony, Fadlallah honored Mr.nbsp;Shamshad Al-Radwinbsp;and Sheikh Mahmoud Jalloul and presented them with memorial shields in appreciation of their cultural and social efforts in Norway.

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Real Madrid stars pay tribute to outgoing captain Karim Benzema

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Brian Cox admits he didn’t see the Succession finale due to the death of his character Logan Roy

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    More and more Gen Zers and millennials are demanding work-life balance

    Jun 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Real Madrid stars pay tribute to outgoing captain Karim Benzema

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Brian Cox admits he didn’t see the Succession finale due to the death of his character Logan Roy

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    More and more Gen Zers and millennials are demanding work-life balance

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Housing supply is plunging in some parts of the the US and surging in others as high mortgage rates split the housing market

    Jun 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy