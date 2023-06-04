Sun. Jun 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    4.7-magnitude earthquake hits Kermanshah, western Iran

    By

    Jun 4, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck near the Kawara region in Kermanshah province, western Iran, today, Sunday, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    The Iranian quot;Tasnimquot; agency stated that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 8 kilometers below the surface of the earth at 8:21nbsp;this morning, local time, and residents in most neighboring cities and villages felt this tremor.quot;

    The CEO of the Red Crescent Society in Kermanshah said that the Operations Coordination and Control Center sent specialized teams to the Kahwara region to assess potential damage, while there was no immediate news of damage caused by the earthquake.

