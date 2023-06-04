Sun. Jun 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Army: Enemy gunboat breaches Lebanese waters off Ras Naqoura

    By

    Jun 4, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Lebanese Army Command – Directorate of Orientation issued anbsp;statement on Sunday, indicating that quot;onnbsp;3/6/2023 at 7:15 a.m., an Israeli enemynbsp;gunboat violated the Lebanese territorial waters off Ras al-Naqoura, tonbsp;a distance of about 270 meters and for an interval of onenbsp;hour and 10 minutes.quot;

    The statement added that the Army Forcenbsp;is followingnbsp;up on the breach issue in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon.

    nbsp;

    ======R.Sh.

    By

