“Azour does not have a reform vision does not enjoy this advantage,” deems Khawaja

NNA – MP Mohammad Khawaja commented this morning in an interview with ldquo;Voice of All Lebanonrdquo; Radio Channel, on the announcement of Free Patriotic Movement Chief Gebran Bassil, endorsing the nomination of former minister Jihad Azour for the presidency of the republic, where Khawaja considered that the name of Jihad Azour was proposed to undermine the candidacy of the head of the Marada Movement, Suleiman Franjieh.

He added, quot;Azour does not have a reform vision and does not enjoy this characteristic.quot;

Regarding the call for a session to elect a president, Khawaja revealed that the majority of deputies hoped that House Speaker Nabih Berri would not call for an election session after 11 sessions have already been held to no avail.

He also stressed that the Liberation and Development bloc insists on nominating Franjieh for presidency.

Regarding the sanctions to be imposed on those responsible for obstructing the presidential elections, Khawaja confirmed that Speaker Berri is not subject to blackmail and threats, meaning that the issue of sanctions does not concern the quot;Amal Movementquot;.nbsp;

He added, quot;Our relations are clear before a friend as well as an opponent.quot;

Regarding the role of the resistance, Khawaja considered that had it not been for the residence, Israel would not have given gas to Lebanon, deeming that quot;the resistance is a need and necessity to confront the Israeli enemy.quot;

He added that he advocates equipping the Lebanese army with weapons, and supports diversified armament and not only American.

