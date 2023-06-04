Bassil from Byblos: We crossed paths with other parliamentary blocs over the name of Azour, among other candidates

NNA – Free Patriotic Movement Chief, MP Gebran Bassil, announced that the Movement has intersected with other parliamentary blocs on the name of Jihad Azour as a presidential candidate, among other names that FPM considered appropriate and not provocative, and hence gave its approval and no objection to their reaching presidency.

He considered that quot;the intersection over more than one name gives more flexibility and constitutes a positive and important development, so no one accuses FPM of obstruction.quot;

Bassil also deemed that having consensus over the name of a presidential candidate and the agreement of the main blocs to support him and give him the necessary representation, denotes compensation for those who lack access to Christian representation.

quot;In the event of a call for a session to elect a president, the Free Patriotic Movement will vote for the name that was agreed upon instead of voting by a white ballot paper,quot; he affirmed.

Bassilnbsp;called for quot;taking advantage of the historical moment and avoid wasting the opportunity of regional rapprochement around us,quot; and to work on quot;unifying the nationalnbsp;project so that we all succeed as Lebanese.quot;

quot;The only remaining victorynbsp;is winning the state-building battle; after we won the battle against terrorism, and we achieved balance with Israel,quot; he underscored.

Bassil#39;s words came during his speech at the Movement#39;s dinner banquet organized in the area of Jbeil on Saturday evening, in the presence of former President Michel Aoun.nbsp;

=========R.Sh.

