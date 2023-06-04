Sun. Jun 4th, 2023

    News

    Prince Harry Takes the Stand in Phone-Hacking Case: What to Expect

    By

    Jun 4, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Prince Harry Takes the Stand in Phone-Hacking Case: What to Expect

    REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

    Prince Harry has his day in court

    This coming week, Prince Harry is due to become the first senior member of the royal family to give evidence, and be cross-examined, in open court since the then-Prince of Wales (later Edward VII) gave evidence in a trial about an alleged incident of card-cheating by an acquaintance in the 1890s.

    Harry will be expecting a very different experience in court to his dissolute ancestor, whose evidence was hardly challenged, as he alleges that Mirror Group Newspapers, publishers of British tabloids, the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror, and the People, used illegal methods to publish a string of stories about him.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Witness: Animal rights advocates call for a ban on killing and abusing stray dogs in Morocco

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Rita Ora is picked up by husband Taika Waititi in a $200,000 Porsche after shopping in Sydney

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Elizabeth Holmes owes $452 million along with her former Theranos partner. She might never have to fully pay up.

    Jun 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Witness: Animal rights advocates call for a ban on killing and abusing stray dogs in Morocco

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Rita Ora is picked up by husband Taika Waititi in a $200,000 Porsche after shopping in Sydney

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Elizabeth Holmes owes $452 million along with her former Theranos partner. She might never have to fully pay up.

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says investors’ hopes of a Fed pause are pushing stocks higher – and skipping a rate hike would lower the risk of a US recession

    Jun 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy