Army: A vehicle containing an amount of narcotics was intercepted in the town of Sawfar

NNA – The Lebanese Army Command – Orientation Directorate issued a statement this afternoon, in which it indicated that quot;on 4/6/2023, upon receiving information by the Intelligence Directorate about the transfer of a wanted individual by car from the Bekaa region to Beirut while in possession of a quantity of packaged drugs intended for export abroad, a Directorate patrol unit in the town of Sawfar ndash; Aley district managed to intercept the vehicle in question, whereby 450 kg of silvia were found inside.quot;

The statement added that the seized drugs were handed over to the concerned sides, adding that search is underway to arrest those involved.

nbsp;

=======R.Sh.