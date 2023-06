William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty

Chuck Todd is leaving Meet The Press, NBC announced on Sunday.

Todd confirmed his exit from the program on his show Sunday. In a memo to staff Sunday morning, NBC News President of Editorial Rebecca Blumenstein and NBC News Senior Vice President of Politics Carrie Budoff Brown told staff that Kristen Welker will take the helm in September.

This is a developing story.

