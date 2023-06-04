Sun. Jun 4th, 2023

    The updated list of EVs eligible for up to $7,500 in tax credits is out — here’s which models qualify under the stricter rules

    Few all-electric car models qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit in the US.

    Chevrolet; Tesla; Cadillac; Ford

    More details about $7,500 tax credits for electric cars came out in April.
    Tax credits could encourage more EV adoption.
    Here’s which electric cars qualify for the EV tax credit.

    If you’re in the market for an electric car and were banking on tax credits to drop the price by $7,500, you now have fewer options to choose from.
    A Tesla Model 3 rolls out of the Tesla factory in Fremont, California.

    Mason Trinca for The Washington Post via Getty Images

    The US Treasury Department recently released a list of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles that qualify for the full amount of new EV tax credits available, or $,7500, which stem from the massive Inflation Reduction Act passed last August.

    The list also details which electrified vehicles qualify for half credit, or $3,750.

    Whether a plug-in vehicle qualifies for credits is determined by the vehicle’s eligibility based on criteria like sticker price, as well as whether it was assembled in the US. The two halves of the credit are related to the origin of its battery and critical minerals components. The industry was especially waiting for details on that, given how complex the EV battery supply chain is — and how much automakers are leaning on China for those materials.

    The tax credits are meant to incentivize the auto industry to move their supply chains and invest in electric vehicle development in the US.

    Few all-electric vehicles can get the full credit amount starting April 18, while others qualify for partial credits. Here’s the full list:

    Cadillac Lyriq
    The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq.

    Cadillac

    Credit amount: $7,500

    Chevrolet Blazer EV
    The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS.

    Chevrolet

    Credit amount: $7,500

    Chevrolet Bolt
    The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV.

    Chevrolet

    Credit amount: $7,500

    Chevrolet Bolt EUV
    The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

    Chevrolet

    Credit amount: $7,500

    Chevrolet Equinox EV
    The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV.

    Chevrolet

    Credit amount: $7,500

    Chevrolet Silverado EV
    The Chevrolet Silverado EV.

    Chevrolet

    Credit amount: $7,500

    Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid EV
    The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan.

    Chrysler

    Credit amount: $7,500

    Ford E-Transit
    The Ford E Transit.

    Ford

    Credit amount: $3,750

    Ford Escape plug-in hybrid EV
    The 2023 Ford Escape plug-in hybrid.

    Ford

    Credit amount: $3,750

    Ford F-150 Lightning
    The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat.

    Ford

    Credit amount: $7,500 (for both the Extended Range battery and Standard Range battery)

    Ford Mustang Mach-E
    The 2022 Mustang Mach-E.

    Ford

    Credit amount: $3,750 (for both the Extended Range battery and Standard Range battery)

    Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid 4xe
    The Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4xe.

    Stellantis

    Credit amount: $3,750

    Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid 4xe
    The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe.

    Stellantis

    Credit amount: $3,750

    Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid EV
    The Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid EV.

    Lincoln

    Credit amount: $7,500

    Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid EV
    The Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid EV.

    Lincoln

    Credit amount: $3,750

    Rivian R1S
    The Rivian R1S.

    Rivian

    Credit amount: $3,750

    Rivian R1T
    The 2022 Rivian R1T.

    Rivian

    Credit amount: $3,750

    Tesla Model 3
    A Tesla Model 3.

    David Zalubowski/AP

    Credit amount: $7,500 for the Performance; $3,750 for the Standard Range Rear Wheel Drive

    Tesla Model Y
    A Tesla Model Y.

    Patrick Pleul/Getty Images

    Credit amount: $7,500 (for All-Wheel Drive, Long Range All-Wheel Drive, and Performance)

    Volkswagen ID.4
    The Volkswagen ID.4.

    Courtesy of Volkswagen AG

    Credit amount: $7,500 (for each of the All-Wheel Drive Pro, All-Wheel Drive Pro S, All-Wheel Drive Pro S Plus, Pro, Pro S, Pro S Plus, S, and Standard variants)

