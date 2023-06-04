The updated list of EVs eligible for up to $7,500 in tax credits is out — here’s which models qualify under the stricter rules

Few all-electric car models qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit in the US.
More details about $7,500 tax credits for electric cars came out in April.
Tax credits could encourage more EV adoption.
Here’s which electric cars qualify for the EV tax credit.
The US Treasury Department recently released a list of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles that qualify for the full amount of new EV tax credits available, or $,7500, which stem from the massive Inflation Reduction Act passed last August.
The list also details which electrified vehicles qualify for half credit, or $3,750.
Whether a plug-in vehicle qualifies for credits is determined by the vehicle’s eligibility based on criteria like sticker price, as well as whether it was assembled in the US. The two halves of the credit are related to the origin of its battery and critical minerals components. The industry was especially waiting for details on that, given how complex the EV battery supply chain is — and how much automakers are leaning on China for those materials.
The tax credits are meant to incentivize the auto industry to move their supply chains and invest in electric vehicle development in the US.
Few all-electric vehicles can get the full credit amount starting April 18, while others qualify for partial credits. Here’s the full list:
Cadillac
Credit amount: $7,500
Chevrolet
Credit amount: $7,500
Chevrolet
Credit amount: $7,500
Chevrolet
Credit amount: $7,500
Chevrolet
Credit amount: $7,500
Chevrolet
Credit amount: $7,500
Chrysler
Credit amount: $7,500
Ford
Credit amount: $3,750
Ford
Credit amount: $3,750
Ford
Credit amount: $7,500 (for both the Extended Range battery and Standard Range battery)
Ford
Credit amount: $3,750 (for both the Extended Range battery and Standard Range battery)
Stellantis
Credit amount: $3,750
Stellantis
Credit amount: $3,750
Lincoln
Credit amount: $7,500
Lincoln
Credit amount: $3,750
Rivian
Credit amount: $3,750
Rivian
Credit amount: $3,750
Credit amount: $7,500 for the Performance; $3,750 for the Standard Range Rear Wheel Drive
Credit amount: $7,500 (for All-Wheel Drive, Long Range All-Wheel Drive, and Performance)
Credit amount: $7,500 (for each of the All-Wheel Drive Pro, All-Wheel Drive Pro S, All-Wheel Drive Pro S Plus, Pro, Pro S, Pro S Plus, S, and Standard variants)