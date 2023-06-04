New Ambassador of Antigua Barbuda to Kuwait presents his credentials to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

NNA ndash; Newly-accredited Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to Kuwait, Muhammad Al-Zoubi, presented a copy of his credentials to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Salem Abdullah Jaber Al-Sabah, during a reception held at the Ministry#39;s General Court in Kuwait.

Al-Sabah stressed the strength of relations between the Islands and Kuwait, wishing Al-Zoubi success in his new duties and hoping that he cooperates in further boosting bilateral relations between both countries, especially in the fields of trade and tourism.

In turn, Al-Zoubi affirmed that ldquo;Kuwait is a country of love and peace,rdquo; expressing keenness on quot;consolidating cooperation and friendship ties between the two countriesquot; and ldquo;strengthening economic, trade and investment bilateral relations.quot;

It is worth mentioning that Al-Zoubi is one of the youngest ambassadors in the world, who was born in Lebanonrsquo;s Tripoli and holds both the Lebanese and Antigua and Barbuda nationalities.

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.