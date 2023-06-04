Sun. Jun 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    New Ambassador of Antigua Barbuda to Kuwait presents his credentials to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

    By

    Jun 4, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Newly-accredited Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to Kuwait, Muhammad Al-Zoubi, presented a copy of his credentials to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Salem Abdullah Jaber Al-Sabah, during a reception held at the Ministry#39;s General Court in Kuwait.

    Al-Sabah stressed the strength of relations between the Islands and Kuwait, wishing Al-Zoubi success in his new duties and hoping that he cooperates in further boosting bilateral relations between both countries, especially in the fields of trade and tourism.

    In turn, Al-Zoubi affirmed that ldquo;Kuwait is a country of love and peace,rdquo; expressing keenness on quot;consolidating cooperation and friendship ties between the two countriesquot; and ldquo;strengthening economic, trade and investment bilateral relations.quot;

    It is worth mentioning that Al-Zoubi is one of the youngest ambassadors in the world, who was born in Lebanonrsquo;s Tripoli and holds both the Lebanese and Antigua and Barbuda nationalities.

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Lech Walesa joins hundreds of thousands of Poles in anti-govt march in Warsaw

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Dating coach Jake Maddock on tips to improve a relationship and how often couples should have sex

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Mark Wahlberg wants to create ‘Hollywood 2.0’ in Nevada away from woke California

    Jun 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Lech Walesa joins hundreds of thousands of Poles in anti-govt march in Warsaw

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Dating coach Jake Maddock on tips to improve a relationship and how often couples should have sex

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Mark Wahlberg wants to create ‘Hollywood 2.0’ in Nevada away from woke California

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Here are 6 ways shopping sites trick you into buying more – and how to avoid taking the bait

    Jun 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy