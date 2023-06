NNA – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced today that its forces carried out last night a collective strike with long-range, high-precision weapons launched from the air, on targets in Ukrainian military airfields.

The Russian Defense confirmed in its daily report, as per quot;Russia Today,quot; that quot;the strike achieved its goal, and Ukrainian command posts, radar points, and aviation equipment, in addition to weapons and ammunition storage facilities, were hit.quot;

