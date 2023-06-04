Sun. Jun 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Serbian President: I receive 200 death threats every day

    By

    Jun 4, 2023

    NNA – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that he receives 200 death threats every day, but his work as head of state requires him to quot;endure these disgusting and hateful things,quot; according to quot;Novostiquot; news agency.

    President Vucic said: quot;My job as head of state requires me to endure death and death threats. I don#39;t know if the law officially prosecutes those who do this, but as for me – every day more than 200 death threats are directed against me. When you are president, you know how to bear it.quot;

    It is worth noting that yesterday in Belgrade, the fifth mass rally of opponents of the policy of the current Serbian authorities took place, as demonstrators gathered at the parliament building around 18:00 hours (19:00 Moscow-time) and marched through the streets of the central city, forming cordons around the presidential administration across several districts.

