Chuck Todd is leaving NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ and will be replaced by Kristen Welker

Chuck Todd said Sunday he will step down as moderator of “Meet the Press” after nine years and will be replaced by NBC News’ co-chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker.

The switch will take place later this year, and Todd will remain at NBC in a new role as chief political analyst, the network said.

“It’s been an amazing nearly decade-long run. I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade,” he said during Sunday’s broadcast.

Turnover at the high-profile show comes as campaigning for the 2024 presidential election starts to ramp up.

Former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and other Republicans have declared bids recently, while President Joe Biden has also announced plans to seek re-election.

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Todd took over the moderator role from David Gregory in September 2014, after previously serving as NBC News’ chief White House correspondent and host of MSNBC’s “The Daily Rundown.”

Meanwhile, Welker will become the 13th host of “Meet the Press,” which is the longest-running show on American TV and is in its 76th year on air.

She will also become the first Black journalist to moderate the show and the second woman, after inaugural host Martha Rountree, according to NBC.

Welker has already been filling in for Todd on “Meet the Press,” and on Sunday he said she has been “ready for this for a long time.”

“I’ve had the privilege of working with her from essentially her first day, and let me just say she’s the right person in the right moment,” Todd said.

